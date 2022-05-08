CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

CAZ080-081100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late

this evening. Rain showers through the night. Snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. New

snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches at lower

elevations and 5 to 9 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet lowering to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ081-081100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers late this

evening, then rain and snow showers well after midnight. Snow

level 2400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1800 feet

rising to 2600 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

3200 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ082-081100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Snow showers well after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

3300 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ083-081100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers well after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ084-081100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers late this evening,

then snow showers well after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ085-081100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1134 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to

4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to

3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

