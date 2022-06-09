CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

373 FPUS56 KMFR 090922

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

CAZ080-092300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-092300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast late this morning, then shifting to the northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-092300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-092300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-092300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late morning and early afternoon, then

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-092300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

221 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather