CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1128 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

