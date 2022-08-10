CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke early this morning. Haze

late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight,

then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Haze late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to

the northeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

