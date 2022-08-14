CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

488 FPUS56 KMFR 141112

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

CAZ080-142300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-142300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-142300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-142300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-142300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ085-142300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

412 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather