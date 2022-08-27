CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

127 FPUS56 KMFR 271001

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

CAZ080-272300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ081-272300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-272300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-272300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-272300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming east around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the

west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-272300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

