Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

CAZ080-102315-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Haze late in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

98. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 65.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 90.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 66 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

CAZ081-102315-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Haze late in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest up

to 5 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs 74 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows in

the lower 50s.

CAZ082-102315-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 59.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 89.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 51. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 81. Lows

38 to 50.

CAZ083-102315-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 88.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 68 to 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 79. Lows

43 to 51.

CAZ084-102315-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Haze late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 57.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ085-102315-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Haze late in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 58.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 90.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

