Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

213 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

