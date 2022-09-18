CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then chance of

showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then shifting to

the southeast well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest late

in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

308 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers this morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in

the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

