CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

_____

734 FPUS56 KMFR 251033

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather