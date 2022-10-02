CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early this afternoon, then

shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

late evening and early morning, then shifting to the north well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon,

then shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight, then

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

407 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south early this afternoon, then

shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

