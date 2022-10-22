CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ 234 FPUS56 KMFR 221002 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 CAZ080-222300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 .TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-222300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-222300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-222300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-222300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning. Snow showers likely late this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-222300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 302 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning. Snow showers likely late this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4400 feet lowering to 3800 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather