CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ 370 FPUS56 KMFR 300749 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 CAZ080-301100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-301100- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-301100- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-301100- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-301100- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ085-301100- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 1249 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather