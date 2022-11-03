CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

10 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Slight chance of rain well after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

830 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

