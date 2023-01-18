CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

242 FPUS56 KMFR 181208

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

CAZ080-190000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet lowering

to 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-190000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow this morning. Rain through

the day. Snow this afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. In the shasta valley, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds around 5 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-190000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early this morning. Snow

in the late morning and early afternoon, then snow showers late

this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the late morning

and early afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-190000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early this morning.

Snow in the late morning and early afternoon, then snow showers

late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-190000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the late morning and

early afternoon. Snow showers likely late this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph

late this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-190000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

407 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the late morning and

early afternoon. Snow showers late this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to

20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather