Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

CAZ080-210000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ081-210000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-210000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-210000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 2 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ084-210000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

CAZ085-210000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

415 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings around 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

