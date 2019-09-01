CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 78 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 104 to 108. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

AZZ541-549-555-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 106.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

AZZ553-554-012300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Hot. Highs

103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

347 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy

blowing dust. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Light wind in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

347 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear

after midnight. Lows 80 to 90. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

347 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

73 to 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

