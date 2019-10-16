CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

333 FPUS55 KPSR 160835

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

134 AM MST Wed Oct 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-162300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

135 AM MST Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 97. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95. East wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 87. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-162300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

135 AM MST Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 69. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-162300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

135 AM MST Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-162300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

135 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 56 to 66. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-162300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

135 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 58 to 68. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-162300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

135 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 81 to 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 82. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

_____

