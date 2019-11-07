CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

_____

311 FPUS55 KPSR 070810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Thu Nov 7 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 85. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 87. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

83 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-072300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-072300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-072300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-072300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

84 to 89. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-072300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

_____

