CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

406 FPUS55 KPSR 161035

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

335 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-162300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

335 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs 76 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 66 to 70. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-162300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

335 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a half and three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-162300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

335 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

81 to 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half

of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-162300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

235 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-162300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

235 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 83 to

88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-162300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

235 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

