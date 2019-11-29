CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

775 FPUS55 KPSR 290920

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

219 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

219 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 37 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 54 to 57. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs 67 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

219 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs 54 to 59.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

219 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

119 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 57 to 62. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

119 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Windy and

cooler. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

119 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 38 to 48. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 29 to 39. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 34 to 44.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

119 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 46 to 56. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 33 to 43.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

