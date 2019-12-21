CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 67 to
70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.
Not as cold. Lows 42 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. East wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 69.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a
half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of
an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. East wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 64 to 69.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a
half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three
quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.
Lows 34 to 44. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 65 to 70.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a
tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to
60.
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
114 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 60 to
65. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
114 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming light
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.
Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
114 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
36 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 50 to
60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
