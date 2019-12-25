CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

_____

311 FPUS55 KPSR 250918

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

218 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

218 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 62. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 42 to 46. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 57. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

218 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

54 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 34 to 44. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall around a

tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

218 AM MST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ569-252300-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

118 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 57. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

118 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

118 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy and cooler. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

considerable cloudiness with rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to

51. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to

three quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 57 to

62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ560-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

118 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then considerable cloudiness with snow likely and a chance

of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation as high as 2 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation as high as 14 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Colder.

Highs 34 to 44. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of snow and rain in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 38 to

48. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

118 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Cooler. Highs 41 to 51. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather