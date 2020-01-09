CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

553 FPUS55 KPSR 090847

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

147 AM MST Thu Jan 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

147 AM MST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 41. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

147 AM MST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 57 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 32 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

147 AM MST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1247 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1247 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Windy and cooler. Highs

61 to 66. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 25 to 35 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1247 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

level 5000 feet. Cooler. Highs 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather