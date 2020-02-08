CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

342 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

342 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light wind in the evening becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cool. Lows 46 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 70.

AZZ541-549-555-082300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

342 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light wind in the evening becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ553-554-082300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

342 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and

a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ566-082300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

242 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable

cloudiness with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ562-082300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

242 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable

cloudiness with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-082300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

242 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of through the day. Cooler. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of snow and a

slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Windy. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

