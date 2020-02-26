CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

_____

143 FPUS55 KPSR 260954

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

253 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

253 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

253 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

253 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

153 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. West wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

153 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

153 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 68 to 78. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

