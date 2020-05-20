CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

_____

345 FPUS55 KPSR 200810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Wed May 20 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-202300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-202300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-202300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-202300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-202300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 59 to 69. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-202300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

_____

