CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020

_____

849 FPUS55 KPSR 070817

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Sun Jun 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 98. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-072300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ553-554-072300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ566-072300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ562-072300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 63 to 73. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ560-561-072300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 85. North wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

