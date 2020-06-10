CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

091 FPUS55 KPSR 100812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Wed Jun 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 104. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 76. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 105 to 109. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

AZZ553-554-102300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

