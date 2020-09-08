CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

093 FPUS55 KPSR 080901

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

200 AM MST Tue Sep 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

200 AM MST Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Haze in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 100.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 91. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-082300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

200 AM MST Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as

warm. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Lows

58 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming northeast

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Not as warm.

Highs 86 to 91. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-082300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

200 AM MST Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Haze in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

97 to 102. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and much cooler. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

evening becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-082300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

200 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze with

patchy blowing dust through the day. Hot. Highs 101 to 106. North

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-082300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

200 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then haze in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-082300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

200 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Haze with areas of smoke in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 94.

North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler. Lows 56 to 66. North wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 87. North wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

