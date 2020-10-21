CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

210 FPUS55 KPSR 210856

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 AM MST Wed Oct 21 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

155 AM MST Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 96. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

155 AM MST Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs 92 to 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

155 AM MST Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

$$

_____

