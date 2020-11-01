CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

894 FPUS55 KPSR 010909

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

209 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

209 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 93. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

209 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 88 to 93. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-012300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

209 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 89 to 94. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 89 to 94. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

$$

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 77 to 87. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

_____

