CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

_____

575 FPUS55 KPSR 150813

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

112 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

112 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

112 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to 50. North

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

112 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1212 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1212 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1212 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather