CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

203 FPUS55 KPSR 280856

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

156 AM MST Thu Jan 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-281100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

156 AM MST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 45.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and much warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-281100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

156 AM MST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Not as cold. Lows

36 to 46. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-281100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

156 AM MST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 34 to 44. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs

62 to 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68.

West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening, then partly

cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest

wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Windy with showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. West

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Windy with showers. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1256 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

_____

