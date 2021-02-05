CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

_____

473 FPUS55 KPSR 050842

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

141 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-051100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

142 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-051100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

142 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-051100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

142 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1242 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1242 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1242 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather