CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

769 FPUS55 KPSR 140806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Sun Feb 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 66. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 44. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 63 to 67. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1205 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1205 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening increasing

to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1205 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy and cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

