134 FPUS55 KPSR 010856

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 AM MST Thu Apr 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-011100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

155 AM MST Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 90 to 94. East

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-011100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

155 AM MST Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 55 to 65. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-011100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

155 AM MST Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. East wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. East wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-011100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-011100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-011100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 76 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

