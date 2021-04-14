CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

224 FPUS55 KPSR 140806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Wed Apr 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Wed Apr 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Wed Apr 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Wed Apr 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 49 to

59. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

52 to 62. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as

warm. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 57 to

67. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

