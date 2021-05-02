CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

450 FPUS55 KPSR 020808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Sun May 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Sun May 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Sun May 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ553-554-021100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Sun May 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 59 to

69. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs

89 to 94. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 25 to 35 mph in the evening

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

61 to 71. Southwest wind 30 to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm.

Highs 87 to 92. West wind 25 to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 30 to 45 mph in the evening

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

