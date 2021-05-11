CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

091 FPUS55 KPSR 110850

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 AM MST Tue May 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 AM MST Tue May 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 AM MST Tue May 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

149 AM MST Tue May 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

149 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

149 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

149 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

_____

