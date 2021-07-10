CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

749 FPUS55 KPSR 101004

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

304 AM MST Sat Jul 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-101115-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

304 AM MST Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 110 to 113. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 84 to 91. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 83 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

AZZ541-549-101115-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

304 AM MST Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ566-101115-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

304 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Very hot. Highs 114 to 119. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ562-101115-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

304 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 85 to 95. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-561-101115-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

304 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 114. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

