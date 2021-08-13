CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

204 AM MST Fri Aug 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

204 AM MST Fri Aug 13 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 77 to 81. Southeast wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs 94 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 93 to 97. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

204 AM MST Fri Aug 13 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 69 to 79. East wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 92 to 97. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

204 AM MST Fri Aug 13 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 69 to 79. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

204 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

204 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

204 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

