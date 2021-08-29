CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021

604 FPUS55 KPSR 290812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Sun Aug 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-291100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Sun Aug 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 80 to 85. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 78 to 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-291100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Sun Aug 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 72 to 82. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-291100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Sun Aug 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 72 to 82. East wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

over an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot.

Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 98 to 108. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to

106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

