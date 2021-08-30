CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

148 AM MST Mon Aug 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

148 AM MST Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 95 to

99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 74 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

between a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

148 AM MST Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. East

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 94 to 99. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

over an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-301100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

148 AM MST Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

67 to 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

over an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

between a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ569-301100-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

148 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 98 to

103. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

148 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

148 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

78 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

148 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to

106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 88 to

98. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

