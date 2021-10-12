CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

410 FPUS55 KPSR 120806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Tue Oct 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 48 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 66 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 52. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 41 to

51. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather