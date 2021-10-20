CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

845 FPUS55 KPSR 200804

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

103 AM MST Wed Oct 20 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

103 AM MST Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 84. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-201100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

103 AM MST Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-201100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

103 AM MST Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

$$

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

103 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

103 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

103 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

