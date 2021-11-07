CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

505 FPUS55 KPSR 070818

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-071100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 87. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 85. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-071100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-071100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-071100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PDT Sun Nov 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-071100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PDT Sun Nov 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-071100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PDT Sun Nov 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

