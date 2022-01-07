CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

207 AM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

207 AM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light wind in the evening becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 64 to 68. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

207 AM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

207 AM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light wind in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

