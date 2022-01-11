CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

906 FPUS55 KPSR 110850

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 72. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

149 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1249 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1249 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1249 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

60 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

