646 FPUS55 KPSR 070912

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

211 AM MST Mon Feb 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-071100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

211 AM MST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

AZZ541-549-555-071100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

211 AM MST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-071100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

211 AM MST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ566-071100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ562-071100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-071100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

